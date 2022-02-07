UNICEF Yemen Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report (Reporting Period: 1-30 November 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights

• As the conflict continued to intensify in Marib and along the west coast, UNICEF, in partnership with UNFPA and WFP, continued to reach displaced populations at all frontlines with first line response packages, reaching an additional newly 11,875 displaced households (83,125 individuals) across 20 districts through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM).

• From January to November 2021, a total of 6,841,187 children under 5 years were screened for malnutrition. Out of these, 273,049 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were identified and admitted to Outpatient Treatment Programmes (OTPs).

• A total of 40,215 children received the Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, 26,014 children received their third dose of the Pentavalent vaccine and 18,754 women of childbearing age (15-49 years) received the tetanus diphtheria (Td) vaccine.

• In November, fuel delivery continued in to support 34 Local Water Sanitation Corporations (LWSCs) in 15 Governorates to sustain the provision of safe water supply to approximately 2.48 million people.

• During the reporting period, 134,992 conflict-affected children (68,649 girls; 66,343 boys) and 11,687 adults (5,535 women; 6,152 men). were reached through Mine Risk Education (MRE) activities.