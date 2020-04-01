UNICEF Yemen Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report (Reporting Period: 1 - 29 February 2020)

Highlights

• In February, over 1,000 families were displaced in Sana’a, Marib, and Al Jawf following a rapid escalation of armed conflict. UNICEF provided Rapid Response Mechanism kits to 41,664 people and multi-purpose cash assistance to 5,642 people to meet their most critical immediate needs during the displacement.

• 16 incidents of grave violations against children were verified by the United Nations Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting in February. 21 children were killed (12 girls and 9 boys) and 39 children were maimed (16 girls and 23 boys), with one case of abduction involving a boy.

• Nearly 32,800 Acute Watery Disease/cholera suspected cases were identified in February, with five associated deaths recorded (0.02 case fatality rate). UNICEF treated a quarter of suspected cases (8,000) through support to 245 Oral Rehydration Centres and 65 Diarrhea Treatment Centres in 18 governorates.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The precarious humanitarian situation in Yemen continues to escalate across the country with the highest intensity in Nihm district of Sana'a, as well as in Al Jawf and Marib. In February, 7,203 people2 were displaced within Nihm district in Sana'a and to the other districts of Sana'a and Marib. People from Al Jawf, including those from Al Hazm district, have further been displaced to Sana'a and Marib, following a rapid escalation of hostilities. The total number of IDPs is likely to be higher than reported, as many internally displaced families are scattered in hard-to-reach areas or seeking shelter with host communities.

In February, the United Nations Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting (UN CTFMR) documented 18 incidents of grave violations against children and verified 16 incidents. UN CTFMR continues to collect the information to verify the remaining two incidents. The 16 verified incidents of grave violations against children included 21 children killed (12 girls and 9 boys) and 39 children maimed (16 girls and 23 boys), by various parties to the conflict. Hostilities damaged two hospitals in Marib and injured a health worker3 . UN CTFMR verified an incident on the military use of the school in Al Mahwit and another case of abduction involving a boy. Most of the documented and verified incidents were in Marib, Al Hudaydah, and Al Dhale'e.

There were 32,768 Acute Watery Disease (AWD)/cholera suspected cases with five associated deaths (0.02 case fatality rate [CFR]) in February4. Suspected AWD/cholera cases have reduced since the first week in February, with 212 out of 333 districts reporting suspected cases across the country except for Socotra.