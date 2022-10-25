UNICEF Yemen Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report Mid-Year (Reporting Period: January to June 2022)

Highlights

UNICEF screened 2,280,051 children under five years for malnutrition. Out of these, 121,527 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were identified and admitted in Outpatient Treatment Programmes (OTPs).

UNICEF supported the implementation of measles outbreak response campaign in 76 districts of 10 southern governorates reaching 1,239,129 children.

UNICEF and partners provided psychosocial support to 182,143 children and 38,309 adults across the country.