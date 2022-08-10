UNICEF Yemen Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report April 2022 [EN/AR]

Highlights

19.5 million or 61 per cent of Yemenis have no access to safe water and 11.4 million people or 42 per cent of the population have no adequate sanitation (Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment, March 2022). In April, to address the urgent needs of the affected population, UNICEF provided fuel to 37 Local Water and Sanitation Corporations (LWSCs) in 17 governorates to sustain the supply of safe water supply to 2.48 million people.

UNICEF, along with UNFPA and WFP, continues to reach displaced populations affected by conflict with first line response packages. In April 2022, Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) kits were provided to 4,491 newly displaced households (31,437 individuals).

A total of 661,286 people were reached with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 420,391 people were fully vaccinated, accounting for 4 per cent of the population of Southern governorates.

UNICEF delivered 1,011,000 doses of Bacille Calmette Guerin (BCG) vaccine, 750,000 doses of Penta vaccine and 361,050 doses of Inactivated Polio vaccine (IPV) to a central warehouse in Sanaa

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The UN brokered a two-month truce that went into effect on 2 April at the start of the holy month of Ramadan. In addition to the truce, a significant milestone was achieved when the Sana’a authorities signed an Action Plan with the United Nations to protect children and prevent grave violations against them in the context of the armed conflict in Yemen. The Plan includes commitments by the authorities and their forces to identify all children under 18 years of age in their ranks, to facilitate the release and reintegration of child soldiers into their communities, to ensure provisions are made to prevent the killing and maiming of children, and to protect health and education facilities, as well as their personnel.

The Yemen 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) provides details on the main challenges faced for the people in Yemen, which include food insecurity, malnutrition, water and sanitation, and protection. In addition to the HNO, the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Yemen, published in April, guides the response required to reach the targeted 17.9 million people in need. The HRP has three strategic objectives: reducing morbidity and mortality, improving living standards and resilience, and preventing, mitigating and responding to protection risks faced by crisis-affected people, with an increased focus on multi-sector challenges. The response prioritizes the needs of the most vulnerable groups and displaced populations.

The acute food insecurity and malnutrition situation in Yemen is projected to further deteriorate in 2022 (HRP 2022). One of the factors affecting food insecurity is Yemen’s economy, which is expected to further deteriorate. The Yemeni rial continues to depreciate in southern governorates. This will further drive food insecurity as Yemen relies on imports for 90 per cent of its food needs. In addition to the deteriorating economy, conflict and poor infant and young child feeding practices will continue to be the main drivers of acute food insecurity and malnutrition.

The UN Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting documented ten incidents of grave violations against children, 90 per cent of the incidents have been verified. These includes 12 confirmed child casualties, including three children killed (one girl, two boys) and nine boys maimed mainly due to unexploded ordnance (UXO) incidents. Three incidents of denials of humanitarian access were reported, as well as one use of a school for non-educational purposes by a party to the conflict. The majority of the incidents documented and verified were located in the Sa'ada (four incidents) and Lahij (two incidents) governorates.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in 2019, 11,819 COVID-19 cases were reported. An estimated 2,149 associated deaths and 18.2 per cumulative case fatality rate (CFR). Almost all the cases were reported from Hadramout, Aden, Abyan, Lahij, Al Dhale, Shabwah, Al Mahrah, Taiz, Socotra and Marib governorates.