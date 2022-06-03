UNICEF welcomes two-month extension of truce in Yemen

Statement by Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen

SANA'A, 2 June 2022 – "UNICEF welcomes the announcement that the parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to the United Nations’ proposal to renew the current truce for an additional two months.

"The renewal of the truce will positively impact the safety and wellbeing of children and their families in Yemen, after far too many years of suffering.

"We hope this will lead to a lasting peace in Yemen. This is the only way to spare children’s lives and prevent more misery and grief for families caught up in this conflict.”

