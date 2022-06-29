UNICEF Ma’rib Response Humanitarian Action Update, May 2022, Issue Number 6

Key Achievements

WASH

144,690 people accessed safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene. 167,186 people reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies and services and with messages on appropriate hygiene practices.

Health

385,878 children under 10 vaccinated against polio. 18,045 children vaccinated against measles. 67,361 children and women accessed primary health care in UNICEF-supported facilities.

Nutrition

2,276 children under 5 with Severe and Moderate Acute Malnutrition received curative services.

Child Protection

19,856 vulnerable children reached with mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS).

Education

5,448 children accessed formal/non-formal education activities.

Rapid Response Mechanism

75,824 vulnerable displaced people received RRM Kits containing food, family basic hygiene kits and female dignity kits.

Social and Behaviour Change

44,130 people participated in engagement actions for social and behavioural change including COVID-19 RCCE.

Situation Update

Between 1 January and 28 May 2022, a total of 7,644 people [1,274 Households (HHs)] were displaced within or to Ma’rib governorate, predominantly as a result of the ongoing conflict. Cumulatively, a total of 86,094 people (14,349 HHs) have been displaced since 1 January 2021. Of these, 75,228 people (12,538 HHs or 88 per cent of the total displacement) were displaced within Ma’rib governorate, mainly from Al Jubah, Hareeb and Sirwah districts. The remaining 10,866 displaced people (1,811 HHs) originated from other governorates1 .

The peak of the displacement was in October 2021 when over 20,958 people (3,493 HHs) were displaced in a single month. Since the announcement of the truce on 2 April 2022 , there has been a significant reduction in displacemet within/towards Ma’rib with 107 HHs (642 people) displaced in April and 148 HHs (888 people) displaced in May 2022. 2 Between 1 January and 28 May 2022, a total of 1,015 returnee HHs (6,090 individuals) were recorded in the governorate3 , out of which 550 HHs have returned to Hareeb district as a result of improved security conditions in their location of origin.

In response to the new displacement within and to Ma’rib governorate since September 2021, UNICEF, in coordination with partners, continues to provide critical health, nutrition and WASH services to internally displaced and host community children and their families. In addition, UNICEF partners provide affected children with support needed to continue their education through formal and non-formal learning opportunities, and with psychological and physical wellbeing services to mitigate the impact of the conflict on their mental health and cognitive development. UNICEF complements all interventions with social behaviour change activities.