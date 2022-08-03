UNICEF Ma’rib Response Humanitarian Action Update, June 2022, Issue Number 7

Key Achievements

WASH

159,217 people accessed safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.

228,970 people reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies and services and with messages on appropriate hygiene practices.

Health

492,866 children under 10 vaccinated against polio. 174,290 children vaccinated against measles. 99,087 children and women accessed primary health care in UNICEF-supported facilities.

Nutrition

3,637 children under 5 with Severe and Moderate Acute Malnutrition received curative services.

Child Protection

25,702 vulnerable children reached with mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS).

Education

7,418 children accessed formal/non-formal education activities.

Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM)

79,912 vulnerable displaced people received RRM Kits containing food, family basic hygiene kits and female dignity kits.

Social and Behaviour Change (SBC)

186,983 people participated in engagement actions for social and behavioural change including COVID-19 RCCE.

Situation Update

Between 1 January and 25 June 2022, a total of 8,868 people [1,478 Households (HHs)] were displaced within or to Ma’rib governorate, predominantly because of the ongoing conflict. Cumulatively, 87,318 people (14,553 HHs) have been displaced since 1 January 2021. Of these, 75,750 people (12,625 HHs or 87 per cent of the total displacement) were displaced within Ma’rib governorate, mainly from Al Jubah, Hareeb and Sirwah districts. The remaining 11,568 displaced people (1,928 HHs) originated from other governorates.

Since the announcement of the truce on 2 April 2022, there has been a significant reduction in displacement within/towards Ma’rib with 107 HHs (642 people) displaced in April, 167 HHs (1,002 people) in May and 185 HHs (1,110 people) displaced in June 20222. Between 1 January and 25 June 2022, a total of 1,015 returnee HHs (6,090 individuals) were recorded in the governorate, out of which 550 HHs have returned to Hareeb district as a result of improved security conditions in their location of origin. According to the updated OCHA Operational Response Plan regarding the new influx of IDPs (June 2022), the Ma’rib Regional Coordination Team (RCT) estimated that at least 5,500 HHs (33,000 people), representing one-quarter of the displaced population in these districts, could return to their places of origin following the ongoing demining process.

UNICEF, in coordination with partners, continues to provide critical health, nutrition, water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education (through formal and non-formal learning opportunities) and psychological and physical wellbeing services to internally displaced and host community children and their families. UNICEF complements all interventions with social and behaviour change activities.