UNICEF Ma’rib Response Humanitarian Action Update, August 2022, Issue Number 9

Situation Update

Between 1 January and 27 August 2022, a total of 12,432 people [2,072 households (HHs)] were displaced within or to the Ma’rib governorate. Cumulatively, 90,882 people (15,147 HHs) have been displaced since 1 January 2021 within or to the Ma’rib governorate, predominantly due to the ongoing conflict. Of these, 77,262 people (12,877 HHs or 85 per cent of the total displacement) were displaced within the Ma’rib governorate mainly from Al Jubah, Hareeb and Sirwah districts.

Since the announcement of the truce on 2 April 2022, there has been a notable reduction in displacement within/towards Ma’rib. By the end of August 2022, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded 1,854 people (309 HHs) only that were displaced in 2022. Between April and August 2022, the average monthly displacement was 1,260 people (210 HHs).

Between 1 January and 27 August 2022, a total of 1,093 returnee HHs (6,558 individuals) were recorded in the governorate , out of which 3,768 people (628 HHs) have returned to Hareeb district as a result of improved security conditions in their location of origin.

Heavy rains and flooding continued across Yemen into the third week of August. On 6 August 2022, several parts of Ma’rib governorate experienced strong winds and heavy rains that triggered floods causing extensive damage to shelters in displacement sites . Al Jufianah— the largest IDP site in the governorate—was the most affected due to the collapse of the defence gabion wall and sandbags that were constructed to prevent large-scale flooding. Two children and a rescuer were reported dead and a number of families lost their shelter and property. Humanitarian partners verified up to 11,900 HHs being affected in the IDP sites with an estimated 936 displaced families in 74 different sites in Ma’rib experiencing complete shelter damage and the need for immediate emergency shelter assistance. In addition, another 10,964 families had their shelters partially damaged in the districts of Ma’rib City and Ma’rib Al Wadi.