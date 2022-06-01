UNICEF Ma’rib Response Humanitarian Action Update, April 2022, Issue Number 5

Key Achievements WASH

115,694 people accessed safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.

123,357 people reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies and services and reached with messages on appropriate hygiene practices.

Health

378,585 children under 10 were vaccinated against polio.

11,580 children were vaccinated against measles.

41,957 children and women accessed primary health care in UNICEF-supported facilities.

Nutrition

1,390 children under 5 with Severe and Moderate Acute Malnutrition received curative services.

Child Protection

14,188 vulnerable children reached with mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS).

Education

1,290 children accessed formal education, including early learning.

Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM)

73,486 vulnerable displaced people received RRM Kits containing food, family basic hygiene kits and female dignity kits. Social and Behaviour Change

40,181 people participated in engagement actions for social and behavioural change including COVID- 19 RCCE.

Situation Update

Between 1 January and 23 April 2022, a total of 6,612 people (1,102 Households [HHs]) were displaced within or to Ma’rib governorate predominantly as a result of the ongoing conflict. Cumulatively, a total of of 85,062 people (14,177 HHs) have been displaced since 1 January 2021. Of these, 74,850 people (12,475 HHs or 88 per cent of the total displacement) were displaced within Ma’rib governorate, mainly from Al Jubah, Harib and Sirwah districts. The remaining 10,212 displaced people (1,702 HHs) originated from other governorates.

The peak of the displacement was in October 2021 when over 20,958 people (3,493 HHs) were displaced in a single month. However, after December 2021, displacement rates significantly declined, with 498 people (83 HHs) displaced in the four weeks between 27 March and 23 April 2022.2 The majority of new arrivals are from locations 20 to 30 kilometres from conflict areas. Between 1 January and 23 April 2022, a total of 947 returnee HHs (5,682 individuals) were recorded in the governorate, out of which 489 HHs have returned to Harib district as a result of improved security conditions in the location of origin.

In response to the new displacement within and to Ma’rib governorate since September 2021, UNICEF, in coordination with partners, continues to provide critical health, nutrition and WASH services to internally displaced children and their families, in both Internally Displaced Person (IDP) sites and host communities. In addition, UNICEF partners provide the affected children with the support needed to continue with their education through formal and non-formal learning opportunities, and with psychological and physical wellbeing services to mitigate the impact of the conflict on their mental health and their cognitive development.