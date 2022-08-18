UNICEF Ma'rib Humanitarian Action Update - July 2022

Key Achievements

WASH

168,448 people accessed safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.

233,132 people reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies and services and with messages on appropriate hygiene practices.

Health

498,873 children under 10 vaccinated against polio.

177,420 children vaccinated against measles.

124,398 children and women accessed primary health care in UNICEF-supported facilities.

Nutrition

5,361 children under 5 with Severe and Moderate Acute Malnutrition received curative services.

Child Protection

45,399 vulnerable children reached with mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS).

Education

9,328 children accessed formal/non-formal education activities.

Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM)

86,352 vulnerable displaced people received RRM Kits containing food, family basic hygiene kits and female dignity kits.

Social and Behaviour Change (SBC)

253,273 people participated in engagement actions for social and behavioural change including COVID-19 RCCE.

Situation Update

Between 1 January and 30 July 2022, a total of 10,542 people [1,757 Households (HHs)] were displaced within or to Ma’rib governorate, predominantly because of the ongoing conflict. Cumulatively, 88,992 people (14,832 HHs) have been displaced since 1 January 2021. Of these, 76,500 people (12,750 HHs or 86 per cent of the total displacement) were displaced within Ma’rib governorate, mainly from Al Jubah, Hareeb and Sirwah districts. The remaining 12,492 displaced people (2,082 HHs) originated from other governorates.

Since the announcement of the truce on 2 April 2022, there has been a notable reduction in displacement within/towards Ma’rib with 107 HHs (642 people) displaced in April, 167 HHs (1,002 people) in May, 227 HHs (1,362 people) in June and 237 HHs (1,422 people) displaced in July 20222. Between 1 January and 30 July 2022, a total of 1,072 returnee HHs (6,432 individuals) were recorded in the governorate3, out of which 607 HHs have returned to Hareeb district as a result of improved security conditions in their location of origin.

Torrential rains and flooding hit several areas across the country between 13 and 25 July, causing extensive damage to public infrastructure, shelters for displaced people and other private property4. In the Ma’rib governorate, displaced people in several sites have been affected, with reports of thousands of shelters of displaced families being destroyed. According to initial reports from the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM) partners, more than 10,000 families across 54 sites in Marib were affected by rains and floods. The districts of Ma’rib City and Ma’rib (Al Wadi) have the highest concentration of the affected families.