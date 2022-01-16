UNICEF Ma’rib Response Humanitarian Action Update November - December 2021 Issue Number 1

Situation Update

Between January and December 2021, more than 10,876 families (65,256 people) have been displaced in, or to Ma’rib Governorate due to active conflict.

Of these, more than two-thirds – 46,122 people (7,687 families) – were displaced in the last four months of the year – a majority of displaced people originating from Al Jubah, Sirwah and Harib Districts within Ma’rib (OCHA 2021).

The ongoing fighting on the frontlines has resulted in more displaced people moving into Ma’rib city and Ma’rib Al Wadi.

The Internally Displaced People (IDP), many of whom have experienced multiple displacement episodes already, are seeking to move further from the frontlines to safer areas. With every displacement episode the vulnerability of the IDPs, especially children and women, increases with outbreaks of measles and polio reported while many children risking missing on their childhood, including learning opportunities.

UNICEF has scaled up its existing multi sectoral humanitarian response in Ma’rib and has established a sub office in Ma’rib city. Through a flexible and rapid approach UNICEF’s response is focused on providing access to uninterrupted basic social services that meet the needs of vulnerable children and their families.

In response to recent displacements, due to fighting in Sirwah district, new arrivals were received in Al Nuqaia'a and Al Somaya’a sites in Ma’rib Al Wadi district on 2 November 2021. UNICEF activated a multisectoral contingency plan and responded to the urgent lifesaving needs of more than 8,500 newly displaced people (1,500 HHs) including estimated 5,200 children in the Al Somaya’a site.