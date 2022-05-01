UNICEF Ma’rib Response Humanitarian Action Update, March 2022, Issue Number 4

Key Achievements

WASH 88,942 people accessed safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene. 120,348 people reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies and services and also reached with messages on appropriate hygiene practices.

Health

375,616 children under 10 years vaccinated against polio. 3,750 people vaccinated against COVID-19. 8,837 children vaccinated against measles. 29,133 children and women accessed primary health care in UNICEF-supported facilities.

Nutrition

1,151 children under 5 with Severe and Moderate Acute Malnutrition accessed curative services.

Child Protection

13,783 vulnerable children provided with critical child protection services.

Education

1,290 children accessed formal education, including early learning.

Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) 71,372 vulnerable displaced people received RRM Kits containing food, family basic hygiene kits and female dignity kits.

Situation Update

Between 1 January and 26 March 2022, a total of 5,640 people [940 Households (HHs)] have been displaced within or to Ma’rib governorate due to active conflict, resulting in a total of 84,090 people (14,015 HHs) being displaced since January 1, 2021. Of these, 74,508 people (12,418 HHs), nearly 89 per cent of the total displacement, has occurred within the governorate mainly from Al Jubah, Harib and Sirwah districts. The remaining of 9,582 displaced people (1,597 HHs) originated from other governorates towards Ma’rib including mainly Ma’rib City and Al Wadi districts (IOM Yemen Displacement Tracking Matrix Estimates March 2022).

The peak of the displacement was in October 2021 when over 20,958 people (3,493 HHs) were displaced in a single month. However, with the frontline moving to the south since December 2021, displacement significantly reduced to 1,038 people (173 HH) between 1 – 26 March 2022.1 . The majority of new arrivals are from locations 20 – 30 kilometers from the frontline. Government of Yemen (GoY) forces have recovered some of the districts including Harib and parts of Al Jubah, prompting some of the families to start returning. The Marib Regional Coordination Team (RCT) estimates at least 33,000 people (5,500 HHs), representing one-quarter of the displaced population in these districts, could return to their places of origin in or after April 20222 .

In response to the new displacement within and to Ma’rib governorate since September 2021, UNICEF, through implementing partners, continues to provide internally displaced children and their families, in both Internally Displaced Person (IDP) sites and host communities, with critical health, nutrition and WASH supplies and services, with support needed to continue children’s education through formal and non-formal learning opportunities, and with psychological and physical wellbeing services necessary to develop their critical knowledge, skills and resilience to prepare for a better future.