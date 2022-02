Situation Update

From September 2021 until 29 January 2022, a total of 10,258 families (61,548 people) have been displaced within or to Ma’rib governorate due to active conflict. Of these, 396 families (2,376 people) – were displaced in January 2022 alone, including 161 Households (HHs) (966 people) that moved from Al Jawf and 21 HHs (126 people) from Shabwah to Ma’rib (RDT / DTM Report 2022).