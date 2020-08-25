UNICEF airlifts more supplies to respond to COVID-19 in Yemen

SANAA, 23 August 2020 —In response to the increasing need for COVID-19 supplies in Yemen, a UNICEF chartered plane landed at Sana’a airport on Saturday 22 August with 81.7 tons of lifesaving supplies to help curb the spread of the disease in the conflict-hit country. Another charter plane is scheduled to arrive in Aden later this week.

The supplies include Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items such as aprons, respirators, surgical masks, face shields, goggles and gloves for frontline health workers as well as oxygen concentrators and their accessories.

“These supplies will allow frontline health workers to continue their heroic job of safely and more effectively addressing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Sherin Varkey, UNICEF Representative a.i. “UNICEF is staying and delivering to reach children and families in need across the country in spite of the funding shortfall and the challenges brought by the pandemic.”

Since the first COVID-19 case was officially confirmed in Yemen on 10 April, UNICEF has provided about 180,000 N95 respirators, over 157,000 face shields, over 5.5 million gloves, over 6.2 million masks and over 1.3 million aprons for use in the country. This crucial personal protective equipment (PPE) will support about 20,000 frontline health workers ensure continuity of health and nutrition services 6 months.

These lifesaving supplies were provided with thanks to generous support from the International Development Association-World Bank, the Kuwait Fund and the Government of Australia.

