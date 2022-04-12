UNHCR Yemen welcomes Japan’s announcement of USD 4.48 million in funding to support internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees and asylum-seekers and host communities in Yemen

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency welcomes the generous contribution of USD 4.48 million from the Government and people of Japan to protect and assist internally displaced people, refugees and asylum-seekers and host communities across Yemen.

Japan’s funding will relieve the dire conditions of thousands of vulnerable displaced families affected by conflict throughout Yemen as the humanitarian crisis continues and needs grow.

“During the first quarter of 2022, close to 30,000 Yemenis were torn away from their homes and loved ones, becoming newly displaced, exposing them to heightened risks, and adding to the more than 4.3 million Yemenis currently displaced. Likewise, more than 95,000 refugees and asylum-seekers from other war-torn countries, hosted by Yemeni communities despite their own hardships and the crisis situation in the country, remain in a precarious situation, with urgent need for humanitarian support for their survival. At this critical time, humanitarian action and the support of the international community to save lives, alleviate suffering, and give a sense of dignity and hope for the displaced remain imperative. We are very grateful for Japan’s generous contribution, which demonstrates its continued commitment to supporting the most vulnerable in Yemen at a crucial time of growing needs” said Maya Ameratunga, UNHCR Representative in Yemen.

With Japan’s support, 3,000 IDP families will receive enhanced access to shelter through emergency shelter kits and 3,000 IDP families will receive basic and domestic items to ensure they have the necessary means to cook, eat, sleep and wash in dignity. The protection needs and vulnerability of 30,000 families across Yemen will be assessed to inform its 2022 activities and community-based protection networks will be strengthened across many of UNHCR’s community centres that assist IDPs. With the generous contribution from Japan, some 8,000 IDPs and 250 refugees will also receive legal assistance and legal counselling, 10,000 IDPs and 250 refugees will benefit from psychosocial counselling, and 5,000 IDP children will have their wellbeing addressed through recreational activities and psychosocial support. With the help of Japan, some 6,000 new refugee arrivals and asylum-seekers will be registered, mainly in the south, and other refugees and asylum-seekers will have their documents renewed.

Japan’s contribution to UNHCR in 2022 reflects its longstanding engagement with UNHCR and its commitment to address the urgent humanitarian and protection needs in Yemen.

Today, Yemen continues to face an unrelenting humanitarian and protection crisis. More than 23.4 million people in Yemen are in need of humanitarian assistance, of whom 12.9 million are in acute need. More than 4.3 million Yemenis remain internally displaced and the country hosts more than 95,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, mostly originating from Somalia and Ethiopia.