UNHCR Yemen post cash distribution monitoring - April 2021

Background

As part of UNHCR’s interventions to ensure that extremely vulnerable displaced Yemeni families at risk of famine have the necessary means to buy food and other essential items, in April 2021 alone, UNHCR assisted 47,458 IDP families (some 300,400 individuals) with multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) in 18 governorates. This assistance has been made possible through the generous support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates via the Famine Relief Fund, as well as the United States of America and the Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah Bin Thani AlThani Humanitarian Fund. The programme targets in particular displaced families (IDPs) residing in districts classified as highly food insecure (IPC4+). Of note, UNHCR’s extensive programme specifically aimed at addressing IDPs’ needs makes it possible to target families who because of their displacement are four times more at risk of hunger than the rest of the Yemeni population. In this respect, within the IDPs, eligible families are selected according to their socio-economic vulnerability, demographic profile and protection risk profiles. The selected households countrywide receive a disbursement of YER 122,000 to 141,000 (around USD 200), based on the survival minimum expenditure basket (SMEB) monthly transfer value set by the Yemen Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG). The latter considers the average household basic survival needs and in-country inflation. Following the distributions to the selected families, UNHCR has conducted an extensive post distribution monitoring (PDM) exercise to understand their expenditure patterns and evaluate the impact of the assistance provided on their capacity to be freed from hunger.

Objective of PDM

To evaluate the impact of the cash assistance on selected families and how the cash assistance contributed to reducing their food insecurity, UNHCR through its Third-Party Monitoring Partner, Grand Thorton, undertook a PDM from 4 May to 2 June. The exercise aimed at assessing the:

▪ Impact of cash assistance on the household’s food security status and household’s’ expenditure on food and on other household’s needs.

▪ Impact of the cash assistance on the household’s food consumption.

▪ Coping mechanisms adopted by the families before receiving cash assistance.

▪ Household’s safety and security in terms of access to distribution sites and markets as well as goods and services.

▪ Service quality in the delivery of cash assistance by the financial service providers as well as household’s preferred distribution modality.