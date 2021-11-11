UNHCR Yemen Operational Update, January – September 2021 (11 November 2021)

As part of the inter-agency humanitarian response to assist those most in need in Yemen, and in line with its protection mandate, UNHCR leads the Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), and Shelter/Non-Food Items (NFIs also known as core relief items or CRIs) clusters. UNHCR also coleads with IOM the Refugees and Migrants Multi-Sector response.

All interventions conducted by the Operation are guided by the Tri-Cluster and Area-Based approaches, whereby UNHCR aims to promote the complementarity of its interventions for all displaced populations and communities hosting them.

KEY STATISTICS

Between January and September 2021, UNHCR conducted household-level needs assessments of almost 150,000 internally displaced families – nearly one million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 1,665 refugee and asylum-seekers families – 6,343 individuals. The collected data has provided a representative sample of the population upon which the below statistics are based.