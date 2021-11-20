UNHCR Yemen Operational Update, covering the period 9 – 18 November 2021

IDP Response

Close to 6,000 individuals (800+ families) newly displaced due to ongoing clashes in Hudaydah City. Following recent developments on the main frontlines in Hudaydah City, some 800 families have been displaced to Al-Khukhah City and south of Al Makha district. A new IDP site comprising 300 tents was established in Al-Khukhah district and another site is expected to be established shortly to accommodate the newly displaced. The total number of newly displaced Yemenis countrywide as of November 2021 stands now at close to 120,000 individuals.

As new displacements continue to be recorded, UNHCR distributed core relief items to more than 1,200 families (some 7,200 individuals) in Al-Hudaydah, Aden, Al Dhale’e and Lahj governorates. Families received kitchen sets, lamps, mattresses, blankets and jerricans to help them cook, sleep, wash and clean. An additional 4,150 individuals (685 families) were reached in Marib.

UNHCR and its partner JAAHHD finalized the installation of several solar panels dedicated to generating power to pump water through pipes. The system in place will grant access to water to over 1,000 Yemeni families in Al-Hudaydah Governorate. Access to water remains a challenge for many displaced families across Yemen. During the same period, UNHCR and its partners conducted a series of hygiene and sterilization campaigns to clean different IDP sites in Al-Jawf Governorate, helping reduce the excessive amount of plastic throughout the country.