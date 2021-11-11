UNHCR Yemen Operational Update, covering the Period 4 – 11 November 2021

IDP Response

Last week, 1,720 internally displaced (IDP) families from five IDP hosting sites in Serwah district were further displaced towards Marib Al Wadi district, both in Marib governorate. Recent reports from the Shelter/Non-food Items sub-cluster indicate that more than 8,000 families have been displaced from Serwah, Rahba, Jabal Murad, Al Jubah southern since the beginning of the major offensive in September districts of Marib.

Over 700 children visited recreational spaces in five sites in Marib governorate constructed by UNHCR's protection partner, Human Access. However, two of the recreational spaces in Serwah were disassembled due to the recent escalated conflict resulting in shifting frontlines and subsequent evacuations from those areas. An additional 94 children attended similar activities in Sa'adah and Al Jawf.

Due to conflict, more than 820 families displaced to Aden, Al Dhale'e and Shabwah governorates received core relief items. Internally displaced families received kitchen sets, lamps, mattresses, blankets, jerricans to help them cook, sleep, wash and clean. The Executive Unit (the internationally recognized government's unit for coordinating the IDP response) referred another 75 newly displaced families to the rapid response mechanism (RRM) partners for urgent assistance, including food and hygiene and dignity kits.