UNHCR Yemen Operational Update, covering the Period 30 November - 9 December 2021

IDP Response

Since the beginning of 2021, UNHCR has conducted over 176,100 family sociovulnerability and protection assessments, covering more than one million individuals. The latest results indicate that 92% of the assessed families had at least one member with a vulnerability, up from 79% in 2020, including 23% children at risk (unaccompanied and separated children, out-of-school children, children in labour and children exposed to neglect, abuse and exploitation, up from 16% in 2020). In addition, 32% of the households included persons with various protection needs such as psychological distress, concerns over arrest or detention and situations of violence affecting women and girls (20% in 2020). These findings are significantly higher than the previous year, pointing to a continuous deterioration of the protection environment.

On 28 November, UNHCR conducted training for 60 protection monitors on the revised protection monitoring tool with the aim of improving the quality of assessments. UNHCR uses the protection monitoring tool to compile information on the profile of families, assess their protection needs, and provide them with adequate assistance. Based on the identified vulnerabilities, families are referred to partners for assistance, including cash, non-food items and shelter, among others.

UNHCR and partners continue providing legal assistance and counselling to displaced Yemenis across the country. During the reporting period, some 172 displaced families in Taizz, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Abyan, Aden and Lahj governorates received legal assistance and counselling. UNHCR and partners also submitted 176 application forms for individual identity documentation (ID) to the Civil Registry Authority (CRA).

UNHCR legal interventions aim to help displaced families realize, restore and protect their rights. So far in 2021, UNHCR has facilitated the issuance of IDs and birth certificates to more than 11,000 internally displaced persons (IDP) and provided legal assistance and representation to over 25,000 individuals.

Refugee Response

With UNHCR support, over 1,300 refugees, asylum-seekers and Yemeni nationals received healthcare support during the reporting period. UNHCRsupported clinics in Basateen and Kharaz refugee camp in Aden and Lahj provided care to 1,300 individuals. Febrile illness and upper respiratory tract infection continued to be the leading cause of out-patient consultation. A total of 36 individuals needing emergency secondary health care were referred to advanced health. About 207 individuals received reproductive health services and some 120 persons with disabilities received physiotherapy services. COVID-19 awareness-raising activities further reached over 5,000 people in Aden and Hadramaut governorate as well as in Kharaz refugee camp.