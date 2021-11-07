UNHCR Yemen Operational Update, covering the Period 26 October to 4 November 2021

Key Figures:

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than one year

85,170 individuals (14,195 families) newly displaced in 20211

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

129,531 refugees

12,075 asylum-seekers

Funding:

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

As part of the scale-up of the Marib response, UNHCR shelter partner Society for Humanitarian Solidarity (SHS) provided non-food items (NFI) to 630 families (3,506 individuals) recently displaced from Rahba, Harib, Al-Abdiyah, Al-Jubah, and Jabal-Murad districts into Marib district and urban areas. Meanwhile, information gathered by UNHCR, which remains unverified, highlighted precarious conditions in Marib's southern districts. Cut off from access to Marib, IDPs face challenges in accessing services in neighbouring Al Baydha governorate, as transportation costs have reportedly doubled in price. The presence of humanitarian actors in these areas remains limited and requires further scaling up.

UNHCR provided more than 1,000 internally displaced Yemenis in Taizz governorate with emergency shelter kits.

Since the beginning of the year, some 2,428 families have been displaced to Taizz governorate.

UNHCR partner Yemen Red Crescent (YRC) concluded a quick impact project (QIP) in Amran governorate to support self-reliance of IDP women and girls. A total of 45 individuals were trained in tailoring, with the participants receiving new sewing machines, bags, raw materials, and certificates of participation. YRC also held social activities in Kharif IDP hosting site, during which 30 internally displaced women and ten girls were trained on making incense, a common trade for women in Yemen that allows them to earn an income.

Refugee Response

Some 19,952 refugees and asylum-seekers in urban areas in Sana’a, Aden, and Mukalla received emergency multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) to help them cope with hardships stemming from the ongoing conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the general lack of livelihood opportunities. This one-off cash assistance seeks to help prevent refugees and asylum-seekers from resorting to harmful coping mechanisms. As part of its cash program, UNHCR also distributes regular cash to refugees and asylum-seekers with heightened vulnerabilities to help meet their urgent needs.

UNHCR continues to work with partners to support COVID-19 preparedness and response. On 27 October, UNHCR provided medical equipment to the Internationally Recognized Government (IRG) in Aden during an event organised by the Minister of Health. The equipment—which included x-ray machines, intensive care beds, ventilators, and oxygen cylinders—will be dispatched to support COVID19 isolation centres in 12 hospitals in southern governorates as well as Marib.

Moreover, community health workers led COVID-19 awareness-raising activities, reaching over 3,450 refugees and community members in Kharaz refugee camp in Lahj as well as Aden and Mukalla governorates.