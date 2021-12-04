UNHCR Yemen Operational Update, covering the Period 23 November - 4 December 2021

IDP Response

UNHCR is gravely concerned about the safety and security of civilians in Marib. As the frontlines shift closer to densely populated areas, the lives of hundreds of thousands of individuals are in danger and access to humanitarian aid is becoming harder. Half of the total 120,000 individuals who were forced to flee their homes this year were located in Marib. New displacement is exacerbating the existing humanitarian needs, drastically increasing the need for shelter, essential household items, water and sanitation, education and protection services.

As hostilities escalate in Marib, UNHCR continues to provide lifesaving support to thousands of IDP families. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR in Yemen has provided over 66,500 families with cash support and 18,500 families (110,000+ individuals) with nonfood items (NFIs) and shelter assistance in Marib alone. Protection partners are also supporting individuals with legal assistance, particularly on personal documentation and housing, land and property rights, and with psychosocial support.

On 25 November, UNHCR, partner INTERSOS and displaced communities launched the 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls campaign in Aden. Refugees and displaced Yemeni women organised a Bazaar where they presented handmade crafts, traditional food and clothes and led recreational activities, including for children. Partners, including displaced communities, will host several events throughout the campaign to raise awareness.

Four quick impact projects (QIPs) were completed during the reporting period. One QIP was finalized in Sana’a focusing on training caregivers on physiotherapy for disabled family members. Another one in Taizz, centred on training Yemeni women to produce solar cooking stoves. After this training, it is envisaged that women will be able to use their skills to produce eco-friendly stoves and sell them on the market, reducing their reliance on aid. Furthermore, two additional QIPs were concluded in Sa’ada, also focussed on women empowerment activities.