UNHCR Yemen Operational Update - Covering the Period 20 - 30 October 2021

Key Figures:

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than one year

63,096 Individuals (10,516 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

129,531 refugees

12,075 asylum-seekers

Funding:

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

UNHCR recently [issued}8https://www.refworld.org/docid/6171436e4.html) an update on its position on returns to Yemen, superseding its previous update issued in April 2015. The update reiterates the call for all countries to allow civilians fleeing conflict in Yemen access to their territories and not forcibly return Yemeni nationals and former habitual residents to any part of the country, given the prevailing circumstances of insecurity.

So far, in 2021, UNHCR has distributed USD 60 million in cash assistance benefitting more than 170,000 IDP and 3,000 refugee families (over 1,000,000 IDP and 8,000 refugee individuals). UNHCR plans to distribute USD 69 million in cash assistance to some 188,000 households by the end of 2021.

More than 1,000 families (over 6,000 individuals) were forcibly displaced during the reporting period, the majority recorded within Marib governorate. Since the start of the southern offensive, which began in early September, reports indicate more than 3,000 families have been displaced (some 18,000 individuals). In recent weeks, UNHCR has assisted up to 900 households with shelter support.

UN Deputy Humanitarian and Humanitarian Access Coordinators arrived in Marib on 20 October to discuss modalities for the delivery of assistance in the context of the dynamic front lines. Moreover, the UNHCR-led Protection Cluster team completed a field mission to Marib during the same week to support preparations for an emergency response plan. The team also conducted a training session on the Rapid Protection Assessment (RPA) tool for 21 Marib Protection Working Group partners to identify urgent protection needs and displacement patterns, ensure effective referrals, and update service mapping.