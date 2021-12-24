UNHCR Yemen Operational Update, covering the Period 14 - 24 December 2021

Key Figures:

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than one year

137,550 individuals (22,925 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

129,718 refugees 12,589 asylum-seekers

Funding: USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

UNHCR’s Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) partner Society for Humanitarian Solidarity, started work on a road graveling project in an IDP site in Marib. The project was initiated due to several complaints from internally displaced people (IDP) linking respiratory complications to clouds of fine dust from the path. The project involves evening out the road and paving four kilometres along two paths.

UNHRC's partner in Amran Yemen Red Crescent (YRC) identified five new, unmanaged IDP hosting sites in Al Asha district in Amran. These sites have not been targeted before by any humanitarian actor. Initial assessments by YRC identified food, NFIs, latrines, clothes, water, hygiene kits and cash as the primary needs of the IDPs residing there. Meanwhile, YRC completed the distribution of 785 mud stoves at ten IDP hosting sites in several districts of Amran governorate.

As part of the CCCM site maintenance activities, UNCHR's partner in Sana'a Sustainable Development Fund (SDF) started installing six temporary learning spaces in Al-Wahda and Al-Salam IDP hosting sites (three classrooms in each site). This intervention is expected to enable IDP children who previously dropped out of school due to the distance from neighbouring schools to continue their education. In addition, the project will create income-generating opportunities for IDPs following a cash-for-work modality to carry out the construction works. In a second phase, SDF will supply schools and students with all required educational materials and stationery.

In Al Hudaydah, UNHCR partner Jeel Al Bina rehabilitated four classrooms in one of the schools, including solar power and ceiling fans, benefiting more than 1,000 students from both IDP and host communities. Furthermore, Jeel Al Bina has launched the instalment of solar power systems and ceiling fans in 12 schools in Al- Hudaydah to protect nearly 12,000 students from overheating during the summer.

Refugee Response

In Sana’a’ and Aden, UNHCR and its partners continue to sensitise relevant authorities on core principles of refugee protection. On 7 December, UNHCR and the Regional Bureau organised a dialogue on resettlement for NACRA members. The event aimed at improving the exposure of NACRA on standards, process, and the role of UNHCR in resettlement as a durable solution, globally and in Yemen. On 13 and 14 December, UNHCR and its partner INTERSOS organised a training event on the international legal framework of refugee protection. Ten officials from the Government of Yemen participated, including from the Ministry of Interior, Education, Justice, from the Civil Registry Authority, and the Security Department in Mukalla and Hadramout Governorates. The sessions aimed at sensitising participants on international protection, asylum law, the rights and the duties of refugees and asylum-seekers within the framework of Yemeni law. In addition, a more practical component focused on referral pathways and the right of people of concern to access services with the relevant government institutions.