UNHCR Yemen: Help communities access water and sanitation services (May 2021)

In Basateen, UNHCR works to increase community access to water and sanitation services.

UNHCR leads clean-up and recycling projects to promote good environmental and hygiene practices and help communities strengthen their livelihood and resilience.

Located on the outskirts of Aden, Basateen hosts over 70,000 vulnerable refugees - mainly from Somalia and Ethiopia, returnees from the Gulf countries and Yemeni families.

In this poor neighbourhood, families live in dire conditions in makeshift shelters, with little to no water and sanitation services. UNHCR partners with aid agencies to provide protection and assistance. Key interventions include innovative water and sanitation interventions, including the clean-up and recycling projects.