UNHCR Yemen Critical Funding Needs (25 February 2021)

Yemen remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Some 20 million people are currently in dire need of humanitarian assistance, many of whom are displaced individuals and refugees forced to flee their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.

Without your urgent support, UNHCR will not be able to provide life-saving protection and assistance to the more than four million displaced Yemenis and 137,000 refugees and asylum-seekers across the country, leaving them at critical risk.

Out of the USD 271 million UNHCR requires in 2021 to protect and assist those most affected by the ongoing conflict in Yemen, only USD 16.1 million has been secured to date, just 6 per cent of the total needs.

The USD 230 million outlined below represent funds required for the continuation of critical humanitarian and protection programmes from March to December within UNHCR’s overall funding requirements for Yemen in 2021.

Operational Context

Six years after the start of the conflict, Yemen continues to face a devastating and unrelenting humanitarian and protection crisis that risks turning into famine if the international community does not act urgently. According to the latest humanitarian needs overview, some 66 per cent of its 30 million population depends urgently on humanitarian assistance for their daily survival, including five million on the brink of famine, most of whom are displaced individuals.

In 2020, over 172,000 Yemenis were newly displaced and in 2021, raging conflict continues to force thousands of families to seek refuge elsewhere. Internal displacement remains one of the defining features of the Yemen conflict. The country currently hosts over four million internally displaced persons (IDPs), making it the fourth largest IDP crisis in the world, 73 per cent of whom are women and children. In addition, Yemen also hosts some 137,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, mainly from Somalia and Ethiopia.