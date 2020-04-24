UNHCR Yemen Critical Funding Needs (23 April 2020)

UNHCR urgently seeks USD 89.4 million to provide life-saving protection and assistance to internally displaced families, refugees and asylum-seekers and the communities hosting them in Yemen.

UNHCR’s 2020 financial requirements are USD 211.9 million for the protection and assistance of internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and asylumseekers in Yemen. As of 14 April, only USD 58.4 million has been received, 28 per cent of the total requirements.

The USD 89.4 million outlined below represent funds required by May for the continuation of humanitarian and protection programmes in Yemen, within UNHCR’s overall unfunded requirements in 2020.

This is now urgent, without the required funds, reduction or closure of programmes will have an immediate impact on the lives of 655,000 IDPs 1 and 281,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, across the country.

Operational Context

The war in Yemen has entered its sixth year and has been described as the ‘World's Worst Humanitarian Crisis’ for the third year in a row. While 80 per cent (over 24 million) of Yemen’s population needs humanitarian assistance, some four million IDPs, 1.28 million IDP returnees, and 281,000 refugees and asylum-seekers are now reliant on humanitarian aid to survive. Yemen’s economy has contracted by almost 50 per cent and is on the brink of collapse. Only half of the country’s health facilities remain operational, more than a quarter of children are currently out of school, and over 80 per cent of the population now live below the poverty line. Without support, a growing number of families have resorted to harmful coping mechanisms such as begging, child labour and early marriage.