UNHCR Refugee Program in Sanaa / Amanat al-Asimah Year 2020 [EN/AR]

At the end of 2020, the number of registered refugees and asylum seekers targeted by UNHCR for assistance stood at some 136,700 individuals. Of those, some 47,300 (35%) were registered in Sanaa / Amanat al-Asimah, while some 65% are registered in southern Governorates, largely Aden, Hadramouth, Lahj, Shabwah. Most of the refugees and asylum seekers are of a Somali nationality, followed by Ethiopians. Countrywide, 40.3% of refugees and asylum seekers are female and 18.7% are children (under 18).

During 2020, refugees and asylum seekers have been heavily affected by the deteriorating socio-economic situation in Yemen, further aggravated by the impact of COVID-19. As a result, their vulnerability and need for humanitarian support increased, as self-reliance opportunities shrank. Key findings of needs assessments continued to reveal a high presence of persons with specific needs, including households headed by single mothers, unaccompanied and separated children, older persons and persons with chronic medical conditions or disabilities.

Response Overview

Between January and December 2020, through its seven partners operating in Sanaa / Amanat al-Asimah UNHCR provided a range of protection services and assistance activities to refugees and asylum seekers.

UNHCR supported partners to manage a series community centers providing a safe communal space and a platform for services and activities for refugee communities, households and individuals, including vulnerable women and children. Those include recreational activities for children and youth, also with the direct participation of the refugee communities; case management for extremely vulnerable individuals, including psychosocial support for women and children; support to best-interest determination and community-based caregiving arrangements for unaccompanied children; legal counselling and advice including on civil documentation and registration of vital events.