UNHCR Refugee Program in Sanaa / Amanat al-Asimah January/ September 2020 [EN/AR]

At the end of September, the current number of registered refugees and asylum seekers targeted by UNHCR for assistance stands at some 135,000 individuals. Of those, some 47,000 (35%) are registered in Sanaa / Amanat alAsimah, while some 65% are registered in southern Governorates, largely Aden,

Hadramouth, Lahj, Shabwah. Most of the refugees and asylum seekers are of a Somali nationality, followed by Ethiopians. Countrywide, 39% of refugees and asylum seekers are female and 23.1% are children (under 18).

During 2020, refugees and asylum seekers have been heavily affected by the deteriorating socioeconomic situation in Yemen, further aggravated by the impact of COVID-19. As a result, their vulnerability and need for humanitarian support increased, as self-reliance opportunities shrank. Key findings of needs assessments continued to reveal a high presence of persons with specific needs, including households headed by single mothers, unaccompanied and separated children, older persons and persons with chronic medical conditions or disabilities.