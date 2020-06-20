UNHCR receives US$2 million from Qatar Charity for Yemen’s displaced families

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has received a significant and timely donation of US $2 million from Qatar Charity (QC) to support vulnerable internally displaced families in Yemen. As four out of five Yemenis are in need of humanitarian assistance, the money will go towards UNHCR’s cash assistance programmes that will help provide lifesaving aid such as water, shelter and healthcare to those most in need.

The funding could not have come at a more significant time. As a humanitarian catastrophe unfolds in Yemen and millions flee their homes to escape devastating conflict, a lack of funding amid the current COVID-19 outbreak has threatened the suspension of vital humanitarian relief programmes run by UNHCR in the country. The suspension of UN programmes due to a lack of funding would mean that many families will be left unsupported and not able to provide for themselves or their own family’s basic needs.

Speaking about the challenging situation in Yemen, Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor and Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries at UNHCR said, “At UNHCR, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of the displaced families in Yemen, to ensure they have access to the basic needs. This, however, has proven not only to be a daunting task but one that is near impossible to achieve, due to the poverty and malnutrition situation,

COVID19 prevention measures in place, the ongoing conflict which has entered its 6th year, the disintegration of Yemen’s economy and the fact that only half of the country’s health facilities are operational. That said, we must act now to find solutions and collectively strive to save lives. With lack of funding threatening current relief programmes in Yemen, we are grateful for the donation received from Qatar Charity which we are confident will play a role in improving living conditions for thousands of Yemenis at these difficult times.” Over the past decade, UNHCR has received almost US $45 million from Qatar Charity. The partnership is an example of the work that can be done in collaboration with organizations that are driven to take action and cause valuable change.

Discussing the donation provided to UNHCR, Yousef Al Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity said: “We are honoured to provide UNHCR with this donation so they can continue the vital work they are doing in Yemen. Witnessing the disruption that is happening there has encouraged us to get involved and do all we can to support the cause. The people of Yemen are currently at the grip of cholera, a flooding season and war, and have been faced with so many obstacles in the midst of unimaginable times. We must do all we can to provide much-needed life-saving aid for them. We are pleased that this funding will go towards helping them and have an impact.

With 22.2 million Yemenis affected and in need of aid, there is a lot more work to be done. Without an urgent surge of support, millions of Yemenis will be left without assistance and even more vulnerable to the terrifying threat of COVID19