UNHCR Kharaz Refugee Camp, Yemen - Fact Sheet September 2021

Located in Lahj Governorate, south of Yemen, Kharaz camp opened in 2001 and remains the only refugee camp in Yemen.

As of 30 August, the camp is home to nearly 9,490 refugees and asylum seekers, mostly from Somalia and Ethiopia.

UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance to refugees and host communities.

KEY INDICATORS

9,488 Number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Kharaz Camp as of 30 Aug 2021.

52% Per cent of registered refugees are women and girls

2% Percent of registered refugees in Kharaz Camp are elderly (>60 years old)

Working with Partners