UNHCR Kharaz Refugee Camp, Yemen - Fact Sheet September 2020
Located in Lahj Governorate, south of Yemen, Kharaz camp opened in 2001 and remains the only refugee camp in Yemen.
As of end of August 2020, the camp is home to close to 9,000 refugees and asylum seekers, mostly from Somalia and Ethiopia.
UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance to refugees and host communities.
Working with Partners
UNHCR works closely with the authorities of Lahj Governorate, including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, World Food Programme (WFP), international and local NGOs, and community-based committees, and provide protection and essential services to refugees living in Kharaz camp, and also the host community.
At the community level, UNHCR partners with the different refugee committees, active in Kharaz camp. These include the Somali Grand Council Committee, the Ethiopian Grand Council Committee, committees for women, youth groups, teachers, tribal leaders and persons living with disabilities.