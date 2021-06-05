Yemen + 2 more
UNHCR Kharaz Refugee Camp, Yemen - Fact Sheet May 2021
Located in Lahj Governorate, south of Yemen, Kharaz camp opened in 2001 and remains the only refugee camp in Yemen.
As of May 2021, the camp is home to nearly 9,270 refugees and asylum seekers, mostly from Somalia and Ethiopia.
UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance to refugees and host communities
Working with Partners
In the camp, UNHCR worked closely with the authorities of Lahj Governorate, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the UN World Food Programme (WFP). UNHCR also partnered with the Charitable Society for Social Welfare (CSSW), INTERSOS, Society for Humanitarian Solidarity (SHS), and community-based committees to provide protection and essential services to refugees living in Kharaz camp and their host community.
At the community level, UNHCR also partnered with the different refugee committees active in Kharaz camp. These included the Somali Grand Council Committee, the Ethiopian Grand Council Committee, committees for women, youth groups, teachers, tribal leaders and persons living with disabilities.