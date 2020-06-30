UNHCR Kharaz Refugee Camp, Yemen - Fact Sheet May 2020

Located in Lahj Governorate, south of Yemen, Kharaz camp opened in 2001 and remains the only refugee camp in Yemen.

As of early May 2020, the camp is home to 8,935 refugees and asylum seekers, mostly from Somalia and Ethiopia.

UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance to refugees and host communities

KEY INDICATORS

8,935 Number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Kharaz Camp as of 6 May 2020 .

52% Per cent of registered refugees are women and girls

2% Percent of registered refugees in Kharaz Camp are elderly (>60 years old)