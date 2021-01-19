Yemen + 2 more
UNHCR Kharaz Refugee Camp, Yemen - Fact Sheet December 2020
Attachments
Located in Lahj Governorate, south of Yemen, Kharaz camp opened in 2001 and remains the only refugee camp in Yemen.
As of end of August 2020, the camp is home to over 9,200 refugees and asylum seekers, mostly from Somalia and Ethiopia.
UNHCR and partners provide protection and assistance to refugees and host communities.
Working with Partners
UNHCR works closely with the authorities of Lahj Governorate, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the UN World Food Programme (WFP), aid organisations, and community-based committees, to provide protection and essential services to refugees living in Kharaz camp, and their host community.
At the community level, UNHCR partners with the different refugee committees, active in Kharaz camp. These include the Somali Grand Council Committee, the Ethiopian Grand Council Committee, committees for women, youth groups, teachers, tribal leaders and persons living with disabilities.