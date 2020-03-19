UNFPA Welcomes Japan’s Support for Women’s Protection in Yemen [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 19 March 2020

– The Government of Japan has donated USD $818,181 in support of UNFPA’s interventions to improve lifesaving protection services for vulnerable and displaced women and girls across three governorates in Yemen.

Women and girls make up almost half of the 4.3 million people displaced over the last three years in Yemen; 27 per cent of whom are below age 18. Their coping mechanisms are being stretched to the limit, while breakdown of protection systems have made them increasingly vulnerable to violence and abuse.

This funding will help UNFPA to continue the provision of protection services in areas where vulnerabilities of women and girls have grown due to increased fighting and conflict. This includes, support to three community centres, two shelters, and provision of psychosocial support, legal aid and protection services in three districts, reaching more than 5,000 women and girls within the next nine months. “Japan has been one of the longest contributing partners to UNFPA’s response in Yemen”, says Nestor Owomuhangi, UNFPA’s acting Representative to Yemen. “We are extremely grateful for Japan’s enduring commitment and generous support which will not only save women’s lives but will be pivotal in our collective effort to provide an integrated response for the health and protection of women and girls in Yemen,” Owomuhangi emphasized. “The Government of Japan is determined to continue its contribution to improvement of protection services and information for vulnerable women and girls in Yemen and to help them live with dignity and respect. Our partnership with UNFPA is crucial to achieve our goals” stated the Embassy of Japan in Yemen.

The Government of Japan has been a key partner to UNFPA’s humanitarian response, supporting the Fund’s interventions and services to women and girls across Yemen.

UNFPA’s support to the humanitarian situation in Yemen also responds to the needs of women and girls for reproductive health services.

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.

