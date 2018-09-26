UNFPA Response in Yemen: Monthly Situation Report #8 - August 2018

Highlights

Yemen remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Some 22.2 million people - 75 per cent of the population - are in need of humanitarian assistance. 17.8 million people are food insecure and 8.4 million people do not know how they will obtain their next meal.

Conflict, protracted displacement, disease and deprivation continue to inflict suffering upon the country’s population. Disruption to commercial imports, inflation, lack of salary payments to civil servants and rising prices of basic commodities are further exacerbating people’s vulnerability.

Ongoing conflict in Al Hudaydah Governorate has displaced over 70,000 households since June 2018, with nearly 98 per cent of them receiving assistance including hygiene kits, transit kits and food rations. The rapid response mechanism is being led by UNFPA.

The number of suspected cholera cases is reported to have increased in Yemen during August, suggesting that the country might face a possible third wave of the epidemic with rains increasing the risk. Since April 2017, more than 1.1 million suspected cholera cases and 2,310 associated deaths have been reported in Yemen.

Between January and August 2018, UNFPA reached more than 400,000 women and girls with reproductive health and protection services . UNFPA is working to expand its coverage and size of operation in Yemen. This includes expansion in the coverage of emergency obstetric care services in health facilities, with 40 operating theaters and 100 infant incubators being procured among other equipment to support emergency obstetric care across the country. In addition some 200,000 dignity are being procured to be distributed as part of the rapid response mechanism to the crisis in Al Hudadayh.