UNFPA Response in Yemen: Monthly Situation Report #08 August 2019

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MONTH

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the total population, 24.1 million people, requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are a step away from famine and starvation and 7 million people are malnourished.

The conflictis becoming increasingly volatile and fragile. Earlier in August, fighting in Aden between Government forces and forces affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council killed or injured at least 300 people and displaced 638 families. Strikes on a family home in Hajjah killed 12 civilians, including six children. An attack on a market in Sa’ada killed and injured 40 people as they shopped for food.

Heavy rains hit Yemen in August, resulting in flooding and widespread humanitarian needs. UNFPA and partners responded to thousands of people in need by providing immediate relief items through the Rapid Response Mechanism.

Severe funding shortage to the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan are forcing UNFPA and other humanitarian partners to downsize humanitarian responses. UNFPA, echoed the urgent call by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, for donors to provide $2.6 billion promised earlier this year. One million Yemeni women will lose access to life-saving reproductive health and protection services, if more funding is not received by September.

By the end of September, 175 of the 268 health facilities UNFPA currently supports will be shut if more funding is not received in the course of September. The closures will directly affect 650,000 women accessing reproductive health services. The procurement of medicines has also stopped and fourteen safe spaces and four specialized mental health facilities for women have closed. With the limited resources available, UNFPA has reached over half a million women with reproductive health and protection services so far this year.