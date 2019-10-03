UNFPA Receives Urgent Lifesaving Support from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 3 October 2019 – UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund welcomed the generous contribution of US$3 million from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund to assist the most vulnerable women and girls with lifesaving reproductive health and protection services.

The funding will help UNFPA to continue its support to 47 health facilities, 10 women safe spaces and two psychological care centres in severely conflict affected areas of Yemen. These facilities were facing closure due to the lack of funding towards UNFPA’s response in Yemen. This support will reach more than 120,000 women and girls in the next four months; enabling pregnant women with complications to deliver safely and for the most vulnerable women and those faced with violence to obtain the care and support they require. “Every form of assistance we provide now can mean the difference between life and death for hundreds of thousands of women and girls in Yemen. This funding comes as a lifeline of support when UNFPA is being forced to discontinue reproductive health and protection services affecting one million women and girls,” stated Nestor Owomuhangi, UNFPA’s Acting Representative to Yemen.

UNFPA is the sole provider of lifesaving reproductive health medicines in Yemen and leads coordination and provision of protection services across the country. To keep reaching the most vulnerable women and girls, UNFPA requires US$68.2 million over the next three months out of the US$110.5 million appealed for its response in 2019. To date, only 38 per cent of funding has been received.

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.

