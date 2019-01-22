UNFPA Country Experiences - Yemen : When the Reproductive Health Supply Chain is a Lifeline

Despite the extreme challenges posed by famine, brutal conflict and cholera, UNFPA support is reaching women and girls in Yemen, the poorest of the Arab nations. From January 2017 to September 2018, UNFPA reached more than 1.2 million women and adolescent girls with family planning services and nearly 550,000 people with sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services.

Extensive partnerships and effective collaboration with the Yemeni Government, local non-profit organizations, United Nations agencies and donors have heightened the impact of UNFPA’s humanitarian response.