22 Jan 2019

UNFPA Country Experiences - Yemen : When the Reproductive Health Supply Chain is a Lifeline

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original
Download PDF (443.43 KB)

Despite the extreme challenges posed by famine, brutal conflict and cholera, UNFPA support is reaching women and girls in Yemen, the poorest of the Arab nations. From January 2017 to September 2018, UNFPA reached more than 1.2 million women and adolescent girls with family planning services and nearly 550,000 people with sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services.

Extensive partnerships and effective collaboration with the Yemeni Government, local non-profit organizations, United Nations agencies and donors have heightened the impact of UNFPA’s humanitarian response.

