UNDP Yemen 2019 Fast Facts

Since 2015, armed conflict has fuelled a crisis of unprecedented magnitude in what was already the poorest country in the Arab region.

UNDP assists vulnerable Yemenis to meet their most urgent needs, while also helping to restore livelihoods, strengthen resilience to future challenges, and prepare for long-term development. Engaging local capacities, systems and institutions, UNDP is assisting Yemen in building back better. UNDP’s support is framed around three interlinked and mutually reinforcing pillars.

2019 Results:

Over 1.5 million employment workdays created for crisis-affected people Nearly 74,600 people from vulnerable households employed in cash-for-work programmes (indirectly benefiting over half million) Over 1.3 million people received water, education and improved roads Nearly 811 classrooms refurbished 129 kilometres (approximately 230 miles) of roads improved Over 13,300 hectares (approximately 10 acres) of farmland built or improved Over 342,900 people now have access to solar power (including 35 schools and 101 health facilities) Cleared 1.85 million square meters of land and over 46,000 explosive remnants of war were cleared