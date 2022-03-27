UNDP Partnership with European Union and Sweden: Supporting Livelihoods, Food Security, and Climate Adaptation in Yemen

Sana’a, Yemen – The European Union (EU) and Sweden's International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) have contributed new funding totaling US$ 49.37 million to boost resilience, livelihoods, food security, and climate adaptation in Yemen. The recently signed agreement to support the third phase of the Supporting Resilient Livelihoods, Food Security and Climate Adaption in Yemen - Joint Programme (ERRY III) covers a three-year period starting in March 2022.

The programme aims to enhance capacity of crisis-affected communities to manage local risks and shocks for increased resilience and self-reliance. Specifically, it will target the most vulnerable community groups, including women, the unemployed, youth, marginalized minority groups, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and stressed host communities.

“The European Union believes in the future of Yemen and in the ability of Yemenis to build resilience and pathways towards sustainable development even during the ongoing conflict,” said the EU Ambassador to Yemen Gabriel Munuera Viñals. “With the additional funding, the European Union contributes to investing in Yemen’s future while supporting people in Yemen to address immediate challenges.”

The programme will potentially reach nearly 847,000 direct beneficiaries and will be implemented jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the World Food Programme (WFP). “It is critical to support communities throughout Yemen in local development to strengthen their resilience towards external shocks such as the conflict and the economic crisis,” said the Head of the Regional Development Cooperation at the Sweden Embassy in Amman, Ms Maria Selin. Through ERRY III, we will work with UNDP, FAO, ILO, and WFP so that women, youth, and men have enhanced opportunities to access sustainable livelihoods and job opportunities through climate sensitive programming.”

Considering the social and cultural barriers rural women face in Yemen, the ERRY III activities will also focus on strengthening women's economic empowerment, including women at all stages of implementation, and addressing the specific needs and opportunities for women.

“The new phase of the ERRY joint programme builds upon the success of Phase II, a successful three-year programme that was also funded by EU and Sida. The programme significantly enhanced resilience, food security, and livelihood for over 740,000 vulnerable people in Abyan, Hajjah, Hodiedah, Lahj, and Taiz governorates,” explains Auke Lootsma, UNDP Resident Representative in Yemen. “These services are critical to reduce vulnerability and strengthened resilience of crisis affected rural communities in Yemen through the creation of sustainable livelihoods and improving access to basic services.”

The UN agencies will work together to ensure that community institutions are strengthened, and their capacity is developed around the following focus areas:

Gender sensitive resilience planning, conflict resolution, and social cohesion. Vulnerable communities’ benefit from equal access to clean energy solutions, environmental protection, and climate adaptive capacity in sustainable manner. Sustainable livelihoods of women and men created through improved production, food security and income opportunities.

