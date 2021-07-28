UNDP Delivers Personal Protective Equipment to Mine Clearance Teams in Aden

28 July 2021 -- Aden, Yemen: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has delivered 300 personal protective equipment (PPE) sets to the Yemeni Executive Mine Action Centre (YEMAC) in Aden. This PPE will better enable demining personnel to safely respond to reports of Explosive Hazards (EH) in the community.

"UNDP's commitment to improve community safety through mine clearance and risk awareness across Yemen began in the mid-1990s and continues today," says Mr. Auke Lootsma, UNDP Yemen Resident Representative. "As long as communities remain at risk of injury and death due to explosive hazards, this protective equipment will help keep demining teams safe as they undertake their dangerous but lifesaving work."

The delivery of PPE, worth US$ 650,000, was made possible with funding from Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) and includes helmets, visors, vests and knee pads -- critical equipment used during the safe assessment and destruction of explosive hazards.

PPE is essential to reduce risk and protect the lives of mine clearance personnel when used in combination with safe working practices and operating procedures, effective supervision and control and appropriate education and training. In 2021, UNDP has supported Non-Technical Survey, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) good practice trainings for over 117 demining personnel in Yemen, helping to build the local capacity to identify, report and respond to explosive hazards -- including mines, unexploded ordnance and IEDs.

In addition to resource mobilization, UNDP currently works closely with YEMAC, on clearance activities, unexploded ordnance destruction, Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE) and is assisting in the improvement of inter-agency and stakeholder coordination through its on-going Emergency Mine Action Project.

