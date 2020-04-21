UNDP and KSRelief: Staving off Famine in Yemen

Sana’a, Yemen: 20 April 2020 — The United Nations Development Programme in Yemen is continuing our partnership with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to provide urgent lifesaving needs and much-needed services for Yemenis hit hard by the ongoing crisis.

The USD $10 million is helping fund UNDP’s Emergency Crisis Response for Prevention of Famine in Yemen to create livelihood opportunities and reach more than 200,000 people across 18 Yemeni governorates.

With a failing economy, collapse of basic services, and dwindling food production, the work of the project is particularly critical during this time. Already 6943 individuals have directly benefitted from paid short-term work employment projects to rehabilitate critical services. Construction work has commenced on rural and central lifeline roads that will allow access to vital lifesaving services such as hospitals and food markets, as well as ongoing work to fix and build water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) infrastructure. The latter involves the rehabilitation of water supply networks and rainwater harvesting reservoirs that will allow communities access to clean, safe water for household use.

The project also targets 1,010 agricultural businesses – including farmers, fishermen and livestock breeders – to increase their productivity in highly nutritional food production. This work has already created an additional 5,100 employment opportunities within the communities. And to assist with agricultural production and productivity, the project works to protect agricultural lands and build irrigation channels that will benefit approximately 98,000 people.