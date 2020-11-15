UNDP and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Bolster Support for Yemeni Youth

Yemen, 05 November 2020 - The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has committed USD 3 million to continue support for the Yemeni people through vocational and business skills training, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Today, close to 24 per cent of Yemenis are un- or underemployed and work in the informal sector. To help address this, the funding will be channeled through a nine-month joint KSrelief and UNDP Vocational and Business Skills Training and Support Project. The project aims to empower young rural women and men by teaching them entrepreneurship that will enhance employability and productive engagement in the economy. Over 900 youth will participate in training on agrobusiness, food processing, textile and handloom production, car mechanics, and cell phone repair.

These efforts will contribute to and complement UNDP’s existing economic recovery and sustainable livelihood’s activities that are designed to improve wellbeing and resilience among Yemeni youth.

The partnership between KSrelief and UNDP began in 2018 to enhance Emergency Crisis Response for Prevention of Famine in Yemen by creating livelihood opportunities and provide lifesaving assistance.

The KSrelief fund helps mitigate the impact of the crisis on vulnerable households and communities by building forward better and enabling faster recovery by using local systems, capacities, and institutions to progressively resume and scale-up local service delivery.