Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock - Briefing to the Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Yemen, 16 March 2021

Thank you very much, Madam President.

We, many colleagues in the relief UN system, have been warning you for long time now that Yemen is speeding towards a massive famine and that the main reason why we things are getting worse on the humanitarian side, because of the shortage of resources.

If you know, on 1 March, the Secretary-General convened a pledging event for Yemen, co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland.

Several donors, including Canada, France, Germany and Japan, pledged more than ever for that event. I released another $40 million from the CERF, and the Yemen Humanitarian Fund has just allocated $73 million.

Altogether the event on 1 March raised $1.7 billion.

But that’s less than half of what we need for this year’s response plan. It is nearly a $1 billion less than we received in 2019.

And that means we will not reverse the protracted process of prolonged starvation with millions of people across Yemen have been subject to ending with death especially for women and children and experience I had described to you before.

So what we had on 1 March was a down payment and more efforts will be needed.

Of course, money isn’t the only factor. I want to echo everything Martin has said about Ansar Allah offensive in Marib, particularly we are concerned about the million people who already fled to other places from Marib.

There is additional displacement already as a result of the ongoing onslaught. So at the moment there is a relatively a low level, about 15,000 as a result of the current battle. But what we are worried about is if the escalation continues the numbers of people will now mount exotically.

And as Martin also said there are escalation elsewhere, notably in Taizz, Hudaydah and Hajjah.

I also want to echo everything Martin said about the plight of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants. I completely agree with everything he said about the devastating fire that devastating fire ripped through an overcrowded migrant detention centre in Sana’a on 7 March.

But we also saw on 4 March, at least 20 people drowned when human-traffickers forced dozens of passengers to jump off a crowded boat bound for Yemen. Ant that was the third such drowning in six months.

And, as Martin said, everybody in Yemen wherever they originate from is entitled to protection and support. And we urge all the authorities across the country to reduce the hurdles the humanitarian agencies face in helping those people.

Let me say a few words Madam President next on humanitarian access.

The Government of Yemen has been working with us recently to address several ongoing concerns, all which I talked to you before, things like project approvals and other administrative constrains. They have also been working with us in a crucial way on preparing for a planned COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

We continue to face many obstacles in the North. Last year, as we told you previously, we did see important improvements on some key issues like assessments and biometric targeting. And that process needs to continue.

I want to say a few words about the economic situation. Again, building on what Martin said, because the economic collapse is a major driver of the ongoing progress on expansion of the potentially huge famine. The economic collapse also fuels instability by the way, and as shown by recent protests which Martin referred to.

There are two straight things to mitigate the dire status of Yemen’s economy. The first is to strengthen the currency, the Yemeni rial, which slipped again into an alarming depreciation in recent months which means more people can no longer afford food or other essential items.

We know in the past the provision of foreign exchange has stabilized the currency. And we know we can do it again. And I have discussed this in details with the Prime Minister and others in the Government, and we know they need help in this area. And I do really urge its partners to address this request with the seriousness and the importance it deserves.

The other issue to be addressed relates to the blockade of the commercial imports which Martin referred to, especially the decision by the Government of Yemen and others not to allow fuel into Hudaydah.

Fuel, as everybody knows and understands, is essential if you want to transport food, or pump water or keep hospitals open.

Fuel prices have doubled or tripled in some areas as a result of the desperate shortages that they are now. And that’s of course is also pushing up prices of food, healthcare and everything else.

We have in fact seen more reports of health facilities closing down in the last several weeks because they’ve run out of fuel.

Now, the Government has blocked all commercial fuel imports to Hudaydah through which more than half of Yemen’s fuel imports come. All those imports have been blocked since January.

And right now, there are 13 fuel ships waiting outside Hudaydah, carrying enough supplies for two months. On average, these ships have been waiting more than 80 days for Government clearance. All of them by the way have been inspected and cleared by the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism.

You are all familiar with the origins of this problem which is between the Government and Ansar Allah over revenue. But the consequences of this, as always in Yemen, are not born by those making the decision. The consequences are born by ordinary Yemenis. And this again contributes to the protractive process of prolonged starvation I described earlier.

Let me finally Madam President, reinforce what Martin said about the need of progress towards peace.

And I again repeat that the renewed US commitment to a diplomatic solution and the US focus on the humanitarian tragedy in Yemen does provide the best opportunity we have seen in years to resolve the conflict and get the parties to the table and find the way forward for the people in the country. And that’s still true despite the recent escalation.

But that opportunity needs to be taken. It would not be possible to take it if Yemen tips into huge famine. So we have to stop the famine.

But the parties need to engage in the peace process again and in order to do that Ansar Allah must stop the dangerous Marib offensive. The fuel blockade on Hudaydah needs to end, and other commercial goods must let in. And Yemen needs a nationwide ceasefire – not just in Marib, but across the country – and to say again a return to the political process.

