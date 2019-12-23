23 Dec 2019

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock: Statement on Yemen, 23 December 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 23 Dec 2019
In the early hours of 21 and 22 December, unknown individuals attacked the premises of three international humanitarian organizations in Al Dhale'e, Yemen, using rocket-propelled grenades. The attacks wounded one person and damaged property.

These events represent an alarming escalation in the risks faced by humanitarian workers in Yemen. Twelve organizations have now been forced to suspend aid programmes in Al Dhale'e, which will affect 217,000 local residents. Several organizations are working with local staff to ensure the most essential activities can continue.

I condemn these attacks unreservedly. I urge a thorough investigation, and I express my appreciation to the Government of Yemen for the work they have begun in this regard. I also remain gravely concerned by the continuation of media campaigns in parts of Yemen that spread rumours and incitement against aid operations.

Humanitarian agencies reach more than 12 million people every month in Yemen and rely on the authorities to ensure a safe, enabling environment for humanitarian operations across the country.

New York, 23 December 2019

