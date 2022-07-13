Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2643 (2022), Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Mission to Support Hudaydah Agreement for One Year

9091ST MEETING (AM)

SC/14968

13 JULY 2022

The Security Council decided today to extend, until 14 July 2023, the mandate of the United Nations Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) established on 16 January 2019 following intra-Yemeni peace consultations held in Stockholm, Sweden.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2643 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2643(2022)), the Council further decided that the Mission will oversee the governate-wide ceasefire, redeployment of forces and mine action operations, and monitor ceasefire compliance in the Red Sea ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Issa. The text was tabled by the United Kingdom.

UNMHA will also work with the parties to the Agreement — the Government of Yemen and Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis — to ensure that security is provided by local security forces, while facilitating and coordinating United Nations support for the Agreement’s implementation.

The Council requested that the Secretary-General fully deploy UNMHA expeditiously and called upon the parties to the Hudaydah Agreement to ensure the safety, security and health of its personnel.

It demanded that the Houthis end the restrictions and hindrances to the movement of Mission personnel, including patrols in Hudaydah Governate, particularly conflict-affected districts, and to guarantee the freedom of movement of Mission personnel, including by allowing announced and unannounced patrols. It also expressed support for UNMHA’s efforts to support the parties in implementing the Hudaydah Agreement and the establishment of a UNMHA presence in areas controlled by the Government of Yemen.

It reiterated its call upon the parties to work towards the stability of Hudaydah, including cooperation through the Redeployment Coordination Committee and with UNMHA.

The Council also requested the Secretary-General report monthly on the progress of the resolution’s implementation — including any attempts to bring any military reinforcements and military objects to and through the city, the ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Issa and the governate — and present a further review of UNMHA at least one month before its mandate is due to expire.

After the adoption, Martin Gallagher (Ireland) said UNMHA’s role is critical at this delicate moment for Yemen. The Mission is a key interlocutor and mediator between the parties during the truce, it has a leading role in life-saving mine action, and engages with local communities in Hudaydah, including women’s organizations. Stressing that Council resolutions should remain grounded in evidence-based reporting, available to all Council members, he said language in the resolution which “expresses concern at accounts of the military use of the ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Issa”, is based on assessments to which not all Council members have access. This strays from its usual precedent and practice. He would have preferred the text remain fully aligned with the original Hudaydah Agreement, on which the Mission’s capacity and focus remains.

The meeting began at 10:07 a.m. and ended at 10:12 a.m.

