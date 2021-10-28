UN Special Envoy for Yemen concludes visit to the United Arab Emirates [EN/AR]

Amman, 28 October 2021 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded today his first visit to the United Arab Emirates where he held meetings with senior Emirati officials and Yemenis from various political components and the private sector.

Mr. Grundberg exchanged views with the Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen on the latest developments in Yemen and the ongoing UN efforts to resume a comprehensive and sustained political dialogue among Yemeni parties.

“The UAE has an important role in supporting a Yemen-led, inclusive, political settlement to the conflict in Yemen” Mr. Grundberg said. “In that same spirit, progress in the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement would also contribute to strengthening political partnerships, supporting basic service delivery and stabilizing the economy.”

During his meetings with Yemeni interlocutors, Mr. Grundberg expressed his concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Yemen, including intensification of the war, fragmentation of state institutions, the impact of the conflict on the economy, and delivery of basic services. “It is high time that progress be made toward immediate and longer term political, economic and security priorities in the best interest of Yemenis.”