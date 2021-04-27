The UN Special Envoy for Yemen concludes his visit to Egypt

Amman, 27 April 2021 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, concluded yesterday, 26 April, a two-day visit to Egypt, during which he met with the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmad Abu Al Gheit, as well as a number of representatives of Yemeni political parties, tribal sheikhs, women, civil society and journalists. Mr. Griffiths also virtually met with Yemeni Speaker of Parliament Sultan Barakani.

The Special Envoy briefed the Egyptian Foreign Minister and the Secretary-General of the Arab League about ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Yemen, alleviate the humanitarian situation and revive an inclusive political process to resolve the conflict. He reiterated the importance of regional and international support to bring Yemen back to the peace track.

In his meeting with Yemeni Speaker of Parliament, Sultan Barakani, Mr. Griffiths updated him on his recent engagements and stressed the urgency for the parties to agree on a ceasefire and confidence-building measures.

In a series of meetings with representatives of Yemeni civil society, women, political parties and journalists, Mr. Griffiths expressed the need for the attack on Ma’rib to stop. He warned of the dire humanitarian consequences of the continued attack, and the risks to the prospects of the peace process. They also exchanged ideas and discussed initiatives related to the meaningful participation of different Yemeni constituencies in efforts to achieve a sustainable peace in Yemen that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people.

“The parties must prioritise the needs of the Yemeni people, stop fighting and engage seriously with the UN’s efforts," Mr. Griffiths said. “I will continue to pursue my good offices with the support of regional and international stakeholders to stop military hostilities, alleviate humanitarian suffering and find a peaceful and sustainable settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.